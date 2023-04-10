Kick boxer Kaleem starts training again, thanks Afridi, Ali Zafar

Pakistan’s kick boxer Agha Kaleem started training once again, after getting the help and support from former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi and superstar singer Ali Zafar.

Few days back Agha Kaleem’s video went viral on Twitter, in which he was making “Parathay” and seeked helped from government, journalists and various people.

Former skipper Shahid Afridi tweeted that he was ready to help him and asked him to reach out Shahid Afridi Foundation for further assistance.

Shahid Afridi assured him that he would get all the help and tools which were needed for training.

On the other hand singer Ali Zafar also tweeted in Agha Kaleem’s favour and asked the sports authorities to help such deserving players.

He added that Agha Kaleem would get all the support and help from him.

On Sunday, Agha Kaleem shared his training video and thanked the legends for helping him achieve it.