Five killed, at least six hospitalized in Louisville, Kentucky shooting: US police

In active shooting is underway at and around the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville

Five killed, at least six hospitalized in Louisville shooting: police. Authorities say this is another ‘Mass casualty incident’. Multiple casualties confirmed.

Officers heard yelling: “Active shooter at the bank” as he told traffic to stop. The Bank is located around the 300 block of East Main St.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in a tweet he was headed to the scene of the shooting. “Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville,” he wrote.