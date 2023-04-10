Five killed, at least six hospitalized in Louisville, Kentucky shooting: US police
Officers heard yelling: “Active shooter at the bank” as he told traffic to stop. The Bank is located around the 300 block of East Main St
In active shooting is underway at and around the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville
Five killed, at least six hospitalized in Louisville shooting: police. Authorities say this is another ‘Mass casualty incident’. Multiple casualties confirmed.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in a tweet he was headed to the scene of the shooting. “Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville,” he wrote.