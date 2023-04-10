Ramazan Women’s Exhibition Basketball match held in university in Lahore

Emerging Women Basketball players in Lahore played Ramazan exhibition match in Lahore’s private university on Monday, in which Team Green won after a nail-biting thriller.

The match was watched by students of the university, who thanked the organisers for arranging such a match in Ramazan and encouraging them.

The nail-biting thriller was won by Team Green by just two points, 24-22. The chairman of Marhaba Herbals Hakeem Muhammad Usman sponsored the event along with Lt Col (R) Muhammad Asif Dar, who has been associated with many sports himself.

Lt Col (R) Asif Dar appreciated the performance of players and their dedication, despite all of them fasting and still giving their 100% in the ground.

Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBF) senior vice President Lt Col (R) Naseem Butt was also present on the occasion, who assured the best performers that they would be given a chance to represent Pakistan if they kept performing.

International shooter Mohsin Nawaz was also present on the occasion, who also praised the players and advised them to keep on playing with the same courage, to make their parents and nation proud one day.

The organisers promised the players that they would keep arranging such events in future as well, so that players are encouraged to play more and can bring medals for Pakistan.