Babar Azam, fellow cricketers wish Fakhar Zaman ‘Happy Birthday’

Pakistan Cricket Team’s left-hand batter Fakhar Zaman celebrated his 33rd birthday on Monday, as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) posted a video on Youtube, in which national team’s skipper Babar Azam and others wished him.

The hero of 2017 Champions Trophy final, Fakhar Zaman made his International debut in 2017 Champions Trophy and scored century in the final against India.

He became popular as the man of finals, as he also played a match winning innings in 2018 Tri-Series final against Australia in Zimbabwe.

The left-hand aggressive batter became first Pakistan to score double century in 2018 and later played an even better innings of 193 runs against South Africa at their home.

Babar Azam wished for a long and happy life for Fakhar Zaman and hoped that his successful journey with Pakistan team continues.

Iftikhar Ahmed hoped that Fakhar Zaman will continue ruling the hearts of Pakistani fans with his performances and sense of humour as well.

Fakhar’s opening partner in ODI Cricket, Imam-ul-Haq revealed that they used to open together in department cricket as well, so he is his favourite partner.

Naseem Shah wished that Fakhar Zaman gets more wins for Pakistan in future and enjoys his birthday.

Muhammad Haris called Fakhar Zaman an inspiration for all youngsters and said he always fights like a tiger for national team and PSL Team Lahore Qalandars too.