Parliament’s joint session adopts Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023 amid ruckus

Parliament Joint Session under the chair of National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf passed The Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023 amid ruckus from PTI senators.

Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar presented the Bill. The joint session passed the clause-wise approval of the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Bill, rejecting the proposal by the Jamaat-e-Islami Seantor Mushtaq Ghani.

PTI senators holding placards staged protest and opposed the Bill raising the slogans against the PDM-led Shehbaz Sharif government. The session has been adjourned till May 15 till 4pm.

Senator Kamran Murtaza

Senator Kamran Murtaza addressing the joint session said he was sure PTI legislators had not read the Bill.

He said powers of the judiciary have not been reduced by this bill. Murtaza said economic stability is not possible without political stability.

He reiterated national and provincial elections should be held simultaneously. “The purpose of Article 224 is that elections should be held in the presence of the caretaker government and claimed if Punjab elections are held first, other provinces will be affected. After the first elections in Punjab, how will you end the influence of the government,” Kamran Murtaza added.

Senator Mushtaq Ghani

Firebrand speaker Senator Mushtaq Ghani addressing the joint session made objections to the judicial reforms Bill, however, Law Minister Tarar rejected the proposals.

Senator Mushtaq Ghani also pointed out Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and said Waziristan does not need 22n military operations but needed development projects.

Agenda of the Day

Agenda for today’s Joint session of Majlis-e-Shoora.

Justice Isa, reassures commitment to Constitution, democracy

Senior Puisne Judge of the Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faez Isa on Monday reassured the people by emphasizing the commitment of the apex court judges to uphold the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in order to safegaurd principles of democracy and constitutionalism in the country.

Speaking at a convention in connection with the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the 1973 Constitution, he said :“Let me assure you on behalf of my institution that the apex court stands with this sacred document of the Constitution. After the blessings of Allah Almighty, we have the blessings of the Constitution, and it is recognized by all of us.”

He stated that the Constitution had been passed unanimously by the elected representatives at that time, with no negative votes except for four absentees.

He urged everyone to acknowledge and understand the sacred document of the Constitution, and to implement it in its true spirit. He also shared details about his induction as a judge of the Balochistan High Court (BHC) and highlighted the contributions of his late father, Qazi Muhammad Isa, who was a leader of the Pakistan Movement.

The bureaucracy, judiciary, and Parliament existed to serve and facilitate the people. The judiciary had the responsibility to decide cases in accordance with the Constitution, while the bureaucracy must implement laws that were beneficial for the people, and the Parliament should enact legislation for the welfare of the people.

He emphasized that the Constitution guaranteed fundamental rights to the people, and it was distinct due to the articles related to the right to information, freedom of the press, and other important rights. The Constitution had given unprecedented power to the people, he added.

He further stated: “I shall protect and defend the Constitution of Pakistan. As a judge, I will decide cases on their merit, and there will be no favor or opposition to anyone.”

He also lauded the Prime Minister for declaring April 10th as the Day of the Constitution.