Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour setlist altered following split from Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift has been entertaining fans with her ongoing Eras tour, but it seems that the recent news of her reported split from Joe Alwyn has taken a toll on the singer. Fans have been quick to notice a significant change in her setlist, which many believe to be a reflection of her current emotional state.

According to reports, the singer has removed a number of songs that were originally planned for the tour, including “Wildest Dreams”, “Getaway Car”, and “I Forgot That You Existed”. These songs are all widely believed to be about her relationship with Alwyn, which has led to speculation that the split has had a profound impact on her.

Swifties have been expressing their concerns and sending messages of support to the singer on social media, with many noting that the change in the setlist is indicative of the heartbreak that she may be feeling. Some fans have even started hashtag #StayStrongTaylor, which has been trending on Twitter.

Despite the setback, Swift has continued to put on amazing performances and has been winning over crowds with her energy and enthusiasm. Fans have also noted that the singer has been focusing more on her newer material, such as “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)” and “Red (Taylor’s Version)”, which suggests that she may be moving on and looking towards the future.

In any case, Swift’s fans are rallying around her during this difficult time and are sending her all the love and support that she needs to get through it.