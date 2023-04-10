SRK, Salman Khan starrer ‘Tiger vs Pathaan’ rumored to be Bollywood’s most expensive film

The Bollywood film industry has been abuzz with excitement since the news of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s collaboration in the upcoming film ‘Tiger vs Pathaan’ was announced.

The film is expected to be a high-octane action flick that will bring together two of Bollywood’s biggest superstars in a ‘Captain America: Civil War’ kind of setting.

However, with such big names involved, it comes as no surprise that the film’s budget is turning out to be quite hefty. According to the latest reports, the Siddharth Anand directorial is rumoured to be one of the most expensive films in Bollywood, with a budget set at an estimated Rs 300 crore.

This figure is excluding the actors’ fees, which means that the cost of the film could exceed both ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Tiger 3’. Despite the steep budget, both Salman and Shah Rukh have reportedly opted for a profit share, indicating that they have high hopes for the film’s success.

The huge budget for ‘Tiger vs Pathaan’ is reportedly justified, considering that ‘Pathaan’ sailed past the Rs 1000 crore mark at the box office. Moreover, the film earned more revenue from the sale of television and digital rights post its 50-day run in theatres. If ‘Tiger vs Pathaan’ can replicate or exceed ‘Pathaan’s’ success, it will undoubtedly be worth the investment.

Director Siddharth Anand has his work cut out for him as he needs to ensure that the movie lives up to the hype. To achieve this, the director will need to scale up the action and VFX, which is expected to only increase the cost of the film.

‘Tiger vs Pathaan’ is currently slated for its release in 2025. Before that, fans can look forward to seeing Salman and Shah Rukh share the screen in the highly anticipated ‘Tiger 3’. The duo’s on-screen chemistry is widely acclaimed, and fans are eagerly waiting to see them work their magic once again.