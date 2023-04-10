ECP CEC Raja questions President Alvi’s legality to fix polls date

Chief Election Commissioner Sultan Sikandar Raja wrote a letter to National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf and Senate Chairman Sadiq Sinjrani over the legality of President Arif Alvi to fix date of polls date in Punjab.

CEC Raja asked could the Election Commission fulfill the responsibility of transparent elections in such a situation when President has no authority under the Constitution to give the date of election in case of dissolution of the Assembly.

“Under the proposed amendment, it will be the power of the Election Commission of Pakistan to give the date of election for general elections,” the ECP letter stated.

It shall be the power of the ECP to issue and modify the election schedule.

He said National Assembly Speaker and Senate Chairman should play their role in this regard.

