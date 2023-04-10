Nawazuddin Siddiqui wins custody of children in UAE court ruling

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya are currently in the midst of a divorce and custody battle. The most recent court ruling has favored Nawazuddin, who had filed a habeas corpus petition stating that his children were missing school in the UAE.

The court has ordered that the children, Shora and Yani, return to Dubai to complete their studies and be accompanied by their mother Aaliya.

The couple’s lawyers have indicated that there were compliance issues that needed to be addressed, and the court has ordered that the children travel to Dubai within the next few days, with Nawazuddin to join the family once he has completed his shoots. Another hearing in the case is scheduled for Wednesday.

According to a source close to the family, Shora is reluctant to return to Dubai and has been undergoing therapy to deal with the stress of the situation. Despite this, Aaliya remains determined to fight for custody of both children, with both children expressing a desire to stay with their mother.

Nawazuddin has attempted to reach a settlement with his estranged wife, but Aaliya has made it clear that she will fight for custody of their children and will not allow them to live with their father.