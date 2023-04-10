Deadly blast in Quetta’s Kandhari bazar killed four, eight injured

An explosion ripped through the police mobile parked in Kandahari market at Sahara-e-Allama Iqbal in provincial capital Quetta, killing four including a cop and injuring eight people as many nearby vehicles caught ablaze.

According to preliminary reports eight people are injured and shifted to Civil Hospital.

The market was crowded as Eid shopping has gained momentum across the country including Quetta markets.

Law enforcement agencies cordoned off the area while rescue ambulances also reached the spot.

The injured including women and children.