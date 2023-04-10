Supreme Court turns down PTI’s plea against ‘delay’ in KP elections

Supreme Court of Pakistan Registrar Office put objections to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) petition against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali’s decision for setting October 8 as a polling date for KP elections.

SC Registrar’s Office returned PTI’s application putting objections including no submission of court fee with application while notice sent to opposite party was unclear.

The registrar office put objection that opposite party not provided a copy of the application along with no purpose of non-filing was provided.

Also, some pages of the application are not readable due to blurring.

It is pertinent to note that last week, National Assembly approved a resolution against the Supreme Court’s April 4 verdict nullifying the election commission’s postponement of polls in Punjab to Oct 8.

The National Assembly session was being presided over by Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, and was also attended briefly by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

As per the Supreme Court orders to facilitate the election commission in conducting polls in the province on May 14, the Punjab police has completed its working for the possible provision of security for the exercise.

Police officials say they will not be able to provide security as per the election commission’s formula.

