Imran Khan calls for inquiry into death of Wazirabad attack complainant

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has called for a proper inquiry into the death of Sub-Inspector Aamir Shahzad Bhadar who was a critical witness and complainant in the Wazirabad assassination attempt on Khan.

Bhadar, who was the station house officer of Saddar police station in Wazirabad, passed away due to cardiac arrest on Sunday. According to family sources, he was at his house in his native village of Bhadar near Kharian town in Gujrat when his condition worsened.

After his condition deteriorated, Bhadar was taken to Kharian Combined Military Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Bhadar played a crucial role in the case filed against the gun attack on Imran Khan on November 2. He was posted at the Saddar police station - where the attack took place - just days before it occurred.

Imran Khan has demanded a proper inquiry into Bhadar’s death, given his status as a critical witness in the assassination attempt case.

The former premier, taking to his Twitter account, said, “We demand a proper inquiry into the sudden death of SHO Amir Shehzad, of a heart attack. He had registered the FIR of Wazirabad assassination attempt on me & was a critical witness in unearthing the conspirators behind this assassination plot being inquired into by the JIT.”

He also reiterated claims that the JIT’s record was being tampered with.

“The JIT record has also been tampered with. It is equally important to recall the mysterious circumstances surrounding the death of FIA investigator Dr Rizwan as well as the deaths of Maqsood Chaprassi & all other witnesses in Shahbaz Sharif’s money laundering case,” he added.