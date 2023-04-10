All 72,869 applicants successful without balloting under regular Hajj 2023 scheme, ECC declares

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar presided over the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Monday.

The ECC considered a summary submitted by Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on utilization of Hajj quota and its financing.

The Ministry presented details on the Hajj Policy-2023, number of applications received under Regular Hajj Scheme, unutilized quota under regular and sponsorship Hajj schemes and financial requirement.

The ECC after discussion approved the arrangement/ modalities for Hajj Scheme-2023 and decided that all received applications under Regular Hajj Scheme i.e 72,869 shall be declared successful without balloting.

The ECC also approved additional financial requirement of $163 million of foreign exchange for Hajj 2023.

Federal Minister for Power Mr. Khurram Dastgir Khan, Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman, Mr. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi MNA/Ex-PM, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr. Aisha Ghous Pasha, SAPM on Finance Mr. Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Mr. Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Coordinator to the PM on Economy Bilal Azhar Kayani, Federal Secretaries and other senior officers attended the meeting.

