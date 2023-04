US Dollar super duper mighty against Pakistani Rupee, inches towards Rs288

The US Dollar on the first week of the business week—Monday—gained record Rs2.44 against the local unit at the closing time of the interbank trading amid the delay in the International Monitory Fund (IMF() Staff Level Agreement (SLA) with country’s finance ministry.

The local currency depreciated -0.85. On the other hand, the US dollar remained gained a rupee to settle at Rs293 against Pakistani currency in the open market.

On Friday last week, American currency was closed in the interbank at Rs284.65 against the local unit.

On Friday, continuing upward trend, US Dollar on Friday thrashed Pakistani Rupee and gained record 25 paisas against the local unit at the closing time of the interbank trading.

On Thursday, Pakistan’s rupee stopped the advance of the US Dollar in the interbank trading, appreciating by 1.21 percent with analysts crediting it mainly to hopes that the country is moved towards securing Staff Level Agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The local currency bounced back the next day after Saudi Arabia signaled funding of $2 billion to Pakistan. IMF sought written guarantees from the friendly countries of Pakistan before securing any SLA with the Finance Ministry of Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Finance Minister Ishaq Dar pinned hopes that country will ink much needed IMF agreement.

The new price of the US Dollar against Pakistani Rupee is Rs284.42 after losing Rs3.43. It is pertinent to note that US dollar on Wednesday closed in the interbank trading at Rs287.85.