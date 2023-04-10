Three killed in car-truck collision

In an unfortunate incident, at least three people were killed while one sustained severe injuries after their vehicle rammed into a truck at Islamabad Expressway, SAMAA TV reported Monday.

According to the initial details, the four friends had rented out a car to learn driving. However, their joyride turned into a nightmare when they lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a truck.

The rescue teams and police reached the spot after getting information and shifted the deceased and injured to a nearby hospital.

Upon arrival at the scene, officials extracted the three bodies and the injured from the wreckage of the car by cutting open its roof.

The deceased have been identified as Abbas Shah (20), Saad Ahmed (24), and Abbas Ahmed (12), while the injured, named Zaman, is undergoing treatment at PIMS hospital.

The driver, Abbas Shah rented out the car, without having any prior driving experience, which led to unfortunate demise.

The incident occurred near the Air Force Colony, where the victims resided.