Zardari advises govt to avoid ‘prerequisites’ for dialogue with opposition

Former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari advised the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to negotiate with the opposition without setting any conditions.

Speaking at the golden jubilee ceremony of the Constitution of Pakistan in the National Assembly (NA), the former president asked the government to avoid prerequisites for negotiations with the opposition.

He said that even former military dictator Pervez Musharraf acknowledged the wrongdoings he had committed with them in the form of the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO).

He asserted that all had become possible because of dialogue.

Zardari emphasized the importance of preserving the Constitution and stated that Pakistan was created by their forefathers, and it is their duty to protect it.

He asserted that the PPP had never used religion for politics and that they had fought to restore democracy, which was the dream of Zulfikar Bhutto and other leaders.

He expressed concern over the current state of affairs.

Zardari stated that his party had given blood for the country and would continue to do so, adding that PPP always raised the slogan of “Pakistan Khape” after the martyrdom of Benazir Bhutto.

PPP leader warned against those who wanted to turn friends into enemies and stated that they would not allow anyone to tamper with the Constitution.