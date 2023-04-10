Girl swallows mobile during fight with brother

An 18-year-old girl in the Bhind region of Madhya Pradesh found herself in a dire medical predicament after swallowing a Chinese cell phone in the heat of an argument with her brother.

As a result of this unprecedented event, the young woman was rushed to Jayarogya Hospital (JAH) in Gwalior for emergency surgery to remove the device from her stomach.

According to reports, the incident occurred when the siblings were embroiled in a heated dispute over the phone. In a fit of anger, the girl swallowed the entire device, causing great concern for her family, who immediately sought medical assistance.

Upon arriving at JAH, the girl was treated by a team of experienced medical professionals, including the department’s head, Dr. Prashant Srivastava, the unit’s head, Dr. Prashant Pipariya, and distinguished associate professor, Dr. Naveen Kushwaha.

The doctors conducted a thorough evaluation, including ultrasound, X-ray, and CT scan, and found that the phone could not be removed from the patient’s body using less invasive procedures such as endoscopy and laparoscopy. As a result, the medical team deemed surgical intervention necessary.

The emergency surgery lasted two hours and involved the girl receiving ten stitches. According to Dr. Kushwaha, who has more than two decades of experience in the medical field, this was a truly unique and surprising case.

He also highlighted the importance of exercising caution when giving smartphones to young children and urged parents to consider their child’s age and level of responsibility. The young woman is expected to make a full recovery and will be released from the hospital soon. This unusual incident serves as a reminder of the potential dangers of allowing emotions to cloud judgment, particularly when it comes to technology.