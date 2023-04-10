Imran Khan decides against appearing before Islamabad police

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has decided not to appear at the Islamabad Police Lines Headquarters where he was summoned in nine different cases.

Islamabad Police had summoned ex-PM in two cases on April 11 and in other seven cases on April 12.

However, the party sources said that PTI chairman will not appear before the police on both days.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad additional sessions judge has summoned Imran Khan in person in the criminal proceedings into the Toshakhana at the request of the election commission.

A summons has been issued to the former premier at the request of the ECP for an early hearing into the Toshakhana case.

In the summons issued by Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal, the former prime minister has been directed to appear before the court at 8:30am on April 11.

In case of non-appearance, legal action will be taken.