Expats sent home Rs2.5bn in March: SBP

The State Bank of Pakistan on Monday released its data for the remittances sent by Pakistanis living abroad.

As per the data, overseas Pakistanis sent Rs2.5 billion dollars home in March.

The previous month, the remittances increased by 27 percent on a month-on-month basis.

On an annual basis, the remittances decreased by 10 percent, said the State Bank.

In the first nine months of this financial year, remittances of 20.5 billion dollars were received, State Bank said.

Remittances from Pakistanis living abroad in January 2023 fell below the $2 billion mark for a single month for the first time nearly three years as global recession impacts overseas Pakistanis.