Here is how you can activate new design for Google Chrome

Google Chrome is one of the most popular web browsers in the world, and the company is currently working on a redesign of the browser set to roll out in 2023.

However, users who are eager to test out the new design can enable parts of it already in all available channels, according to recent reports.

It’s important to note that the redesign is a work in progress at this stage, which means that some elements may change or be removed, while new ones may be added at a later point in time.

The new design is expected to offer users a more modern and streamlined browsing experience with several new features and enhancements.

While Chrome Stable is more limited when it comes to enabling the new design, not all features have been integrated into the latest stable versions of the browser yet.

Users can still access parts of the new design by enabling experimental flags within the Chrome settings.

The new design includes several changes to the user interface, including a new tab design that separates tabs from the address bar and allows for easier switching between them.

Additionally, the browser’s context menus have been updated with a new look and feel, and new animations have been added throughout the browser for a more seamless browsing experience.

The screenshot above shows all available design bits in the latest Chrome Canary version. To enable the design, do the following:

Load chrome://flags/#chrome-refresh-2023 in the address bar of Chrome and set the feature to Enabled.

The following three options are not available in Chrome Stable currently:

Load chrome://flags/#omnibox-cr23-expanded-state-height and set the feature to Enabled.

Load chrome://flags/#omnibox-cr23-expanded-state-shape and set the feature to Enabled.

Load chrome://flags/#omnibox-cr23-steady-state-icons and set the feature to Enabled.

Restart the Chrome web browser.

Google Chrome’s design will be changed in several regards after the restart.

Now, the title bar has a different background color in the new design, but it may be short-lived only.

There are new icons displayed on the address bar. The lock icon has been replaced with another icon that looks more generic, maybe to indicate that users may access security and other settings when they activate the icon.