JUICE mission: Scientists launch spacecraft to explore Jupiter’s icy moons for signs of life

Scientists are set to launch a spacecraft to explore three of Jupiter’s moons in an attempt to uncover whether they could support life.

The JUpiter ICy moons Explorer (JUICE) spacecraft, developed by the European Space Agency (ESA), will be launched on April 13 from the European spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana.

The spacecraft will take approximately eight years to travel out to Jupiter, with an estimated arrival date in 2031.

The three moons being explored – Ganymede, Callisto and Europa – were first observed by Galileo Galilei over 400 years ago.

In 1995, the discovery of liquid oceans hidden underneath their icy surfaces was made by Nasa’s Galileo spacecraft.

These oceans contain liquid water, which is a key ingredient for life on Earth. The discovery of liquid water so far out in space had scientists asking whether life could exist on these moons.

“We’re almost certain that at least three of the moons have good liquid water oceans underneath the surface. If we are looking for places in our solar system, where life can form, the first ingredient you’re looking for is liquid water,” says Professor Dougherty.

JUICE will investigate whether the necessary ingredients for life to form – liquid water, heat, and organic material – exist on these moons.

If these ingredients are stable enough over a long enough period of time, then life may potentially form. Caroline Harper, Head of Space Science at the UK Space Agency, believes that the mission will answer questions about whether life could be found in similar systems with a gas giant like Jupiter and moons orbiting elsewhere in the galaxy.

Jupiter has over 90 moons, but these three are of particular interest to scientists due to the evidence of liquid water underneath their icy surfaces.

JUICE is the first mission to explore these three moons in detail, providing scientists with a unique opportunity to uncover the secrets of the icy moons of Jupiter and to answer whether life could exist on them.