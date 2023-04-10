Imam stabbed during Fajr prayer in New Jersey mosque

A 65-year-old imam was stabbed in the back while leading Fajr prayers at the Omar Mosque in South Paterson, according to media reports.

According to details, the suspect, identified as Serif Zorba, was performing prayers and moved swiftly with a knife and stabbed the Imam, Sayed Elnakib, with full force.

Zorba managed to stab the imam more than once, and tried to escape but was subdued by worshippers at the mosque.

Police, later, detained him.

Reportedly, about 200 people were at the mosque, when the incident occurred. Authorities said the attacker was not a member of the mosque but had prayed there before.

Sayed Elnakib was taken to nearby St. Joseph’s Medical Center. He is now in stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery.

According to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes, the 32-year-old attacker was charged with first-degree attempted murder among other offenses.

He was scheduled to make a first appearance in court on Monday afternoon.

“I was deeply saddened to hear about the stabbing incident that took place during prayer at Omar’s mosque earlier this morning, and my heart goes out to everyone affected by this tragic event,” the local official said.

“While it is unclear what motivated the attacker, there is no justification for violence of any kind, especially in a sacred space.”

Andre Sayegh, the City’s Mayor, told reporters that he visited the Imam in the hospital and appreciated “the immediate apprehension of his assailant”.