Dar presents bill for general election funds minutes before SC deadline

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Monday presented a bill regarding the allocation of funds for the general elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

This was done just a few hours before the deadline set by the Supreme Court for the distribution of $21 billion to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) expired.

During the session, Dar explained that the purpose of the bill is to help the ECP in its efforts to conduct free and fair elections. it is now the responsibility of the Parliament to decide whether funds to ECP should be released or not.

He also highlighted the importance of developing the country after successfully saving it from default, adding into, the economy suffered greatly after the selected [PTI previous] government was removed.

The finance minister said, “We have shifted our focus from economic stability to development. Our goal is to put Pakistan back on the path of development.”

During the session, Dar also claimed that the PTI is making efforts to push the country toward bankruptcy. “PTI leadership is intentionally creating chaos in the country and does not let any opportunity pass by.”

On the other hand, a joint session of parliament is also scheduled for 4pm today, in which the judicial reforms bill sent back by the president is likely to be approved.

The Finance Ministry presented a summary for seeking guidance from parliament.

The cabinet was meant to decide the government’s future strategy on the elections issue.

During its Sunday meeting, the federal cabinet decided to take up the issue of providing funds for the upcoming elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to parliament.

It also opted to debate the matter in parliament before approving and issuing the funds for the provincial elections, despite the court’s order.