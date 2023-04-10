Katcha operation to be wrapped up before Oct: Punjab IGP

Punjab Inspector General of Police Usman Anwar has said that the ongoing operation against dacoits in Rahim Yar Khan’s katcha area will continue till the elimination of all the criminals, and it is expected to be concluded before October.

Previously, the Punjab police has conducted 16 minor and major operations in the katcha area of the province.

From 1996 to 2021, several operations were carried out in the area. Each time, the police force claimed the area has been cleared of all no-go areas and dacoits.

However, after only a few days, the dacoits would return and relaunch kidnappings for ransom.

Talking to the media in Rahim Yar Khan before departing for Lahore, the IGP said the katcha area is 15,000 square kilometers long. It falls on the border areas of Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan.

Dr Anwar said it is not enough to just conduct operations and deploy forces. Getting intelligence from the katcha area was the most important part.

The Counter-Terrorism Department, Special Branch and other agencies are operating in the area, the IGP explained. More than 11,000 personnel are posted in the area.

He claimed to have killed one dacoit, arrested six others and seized heavy weapons from them.

“We will not rest till the area is cleared,” IGP Anwar stressed.

On Sunday, during a “grand operation” in Rahim Yar Khan’s katcha area, the Punjab Police killed one dacoit and detained six others after a shootout.

Sources reported that the dacoits fired at Punjab Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Anwar and District Police Officer (DPO) Rizwan Umar Gondal, as well as attacking other police officers, resulting in one head constable being injured.

IGP Anwar had said a contingent of 2,000 personnel was sent from the provincial force.

Dr Anwar claimed police checkpoints have been completely restored in the Katcha area.