French Alps avalanche kills four hikers

At least four people have been killed while nine others sustained injuries, while backcountry skiing in the mountains, after being caught in massive midday avalanche in the French Alps.

Local authorities reported that the size of the avalanche was 1,000 meters long and 100 meters wide.

The French Alps avalanche was captured on video, showing the precise moment when it occurred.

The victims, however, have not been identified yet.

Gerald Darmanin, France’s interior minister stated that the avalanche occurred in the middle of the day on the Armancette glacier— located at an altitude of around 3,500 meters near the northern section of the France-Italy border.

“Rescuers are still at work,” Darmanin said.

“Thoughts for the victims and their loved ones,” he added.

In the meantime, French President Emmanuel Macron said that the rescue forces had been mobilized to find an unknown number of people still trapped under snow.

“We are thinking of them and their families,” he said, adding that, “Our thoughts accompany them, too”.