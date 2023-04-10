Election funds issue to be taken up in NA, cabinet approves

The second federal cabinet meeting in as many days concluded on Monday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The special meeting of the federal cabinet was being held at Parliament House.

Sources say the federal cabinet approved taking up of the issue of providing Rs21 billion to the election commission in the National Assembly.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar will present a bill in the National Assembly today for the provision of the funds for elections in Punjab.

The ball has been thrown in parliament’s court to decide about the provision of funds to the election commission, the sources added.

A joint session of parliament is also scheduled for 4pm today, in which the judicial reforms bill sent back by the president is likely to be approved.

The Finance Ministry presented a summary for seeking guidance from parliament.

The cabinet was meant to decide the government’s future strategy on the elections issue.

During its Sunday meeting, the federal cabinet decided to take up the issue of providing funds for the upcoming elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to parliament.

It also opted to debate the matter in parliament before approving and issuing the funds for the provincial elections, despite the court’s order.