1973 constitution, a sacred document that weathered many storms: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday paid tribute to the framers of Pakistan’s 1973 Constitution as the country commemorated the document’s Golden Jubilee.

On his official twitter handle, the premier wrote: “The nation today commemorates the Golden Jubilee of the 1973 Constitution, a sacred document that has weathered many storms over the past 50 years and held the federation together”.

He went on to say that the Constitution continues to be central to shaping Pakistan’s national character, identity, and future trajectory.

“The time has come to place Parliament at the core of national life both in letter and spirit,” he added.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the rules of the game, as framed in light of the Constitution, show the country the way forward.

He credited the document’s framers—our forefathers who unanimously adopted the 1973 Constitution— for their political foresight in laying the foundation for Pakistan’s democratic system.

In the meantime, month-long celebrations in connection with Golden Jubilee of the 1973 constitution formally began today (Monday).

Moreover, the National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani, in their congratulatory messages, have called for ensuring supremacy of the constitution for strengthening democracy.

They said the Constitution of Pakistan guarantees the provision of fundamental rights to all citizens.

The Constitution of Pakistan has been the supreme law of the country since its adoption on April 10, 1973. It outlines the fundamental rights and principles of governance for Pakistan, as well as the powers and responsibilities of its federal and provincial governments.

As Pakistan marks the Constitution’s Golden Jubilee, the country is reflecting on the document’s significance in shaping its history and future.