Sindh police all set for operation against dacoits in Ghotki’s katcha area

The Sindh police claim to have completed preparations for an operation against dacoits in the katcha area of Ghotki.

According to police officials, the dacoits have been besieged in Ravanti and 60 checkpoints have been established on the banks of Indus River.

Officials say 8,000 police personnel will participate in the operation.

They say eight officials have been posted at each of the 60 checkposts.

Police officials say strict surveillance will be ensured at all entry and exit points of the katcha area.

The Sindh inspector general of police approved the posting of 480 officials at 60 checkpoints.

The IGP will review the operation in Larkana today and Ravanti tomorrow.

On Sunday, during a “grand operation” in Rahim Yar Khan’s katcha area, the Punjab Police killed one dacoit and detained six others after a shootout.

Sources reported that the dacoits fired at Punjab Inspector General of Police Usman Anwar and District Police Officer Rizwan Omer Gondal, as well as attacked other police officers, resulting in one head constable being injured.