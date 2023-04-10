LHC reserves verdict on plea seeking Imran’s removal as party chief

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday reserved its verdict on a petition seeking Imran Khan’s removal as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman.

A larger bench headed by LHC Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan heard the request filed by a citizen Junaid, in which he named the deposed premier and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) as parties.

It was argued in the petition that the Election Commission has disqualified Imran Khan from NA-95 Mianwali, adding that the electoral watchdog initiated legal proceedings against Imran Khan on December 7 and that on October 21, Mr Khan was declared ineligible.

It was further stated in the petition that earlier, Nawaz Sharif was also disqualified by the court, after which Nawaz Sharif was no longer the party president, and no party head can remain after the disqualification.

During today’s hearing, after arguments of both parties, later the court reserved its decision.