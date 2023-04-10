Maryam Nawaz to leave for Umrah today

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz is set to depart for Saudi Arabia today to perform Umrah.

Maryam will leave for the Kingdom at 2pm where she will be spending the last ten days of Ramadan.

In a heartwarming gesture, Maryam Nawaz shared a video on Twitter where speech-impaired children expressed their desire to meet her.

She promised to meet them on her return from Umrah, saying that it would be an honor and pleasure to meet the special young men.

In a related development, Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud had invited PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to perform Umrah.

Nawaz Sharif has been invited as a royal guest and will spend the last 10 days of Ramadan in Makkah and Madinah.

However, the final schedule of Sharif’s visit has not been announced yet.