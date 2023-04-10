Chinese man jailed for scaring neighbor’s chickens to death

In a bizarre set of events, a Chinese man has been sentenced to prison for scaring 1,100 chickens to death amid a feud with his neighbor.

The man, identified by his surname Gu, sneaked onto his neighbor’s property to scare thousands of the neighbor’s chickens to death as part of a deranged revenge scheme.

Gu was convicted of using a flashlight to terrify the birds — causing panic among the flock after which the birds crowded into a corner in fear, and subsequently died in the ensuing crush.

The first time Gu snuck onto his neighbor, Zhong’s property, he triggered a crush, where 500 chickens were trampled to death.

He was, then, apprehended by police and forced to pay compensation of 3,000 yuan ($436). But the fine didn’t make him deter and he continued to seek revenge from Zhong.

He returned to neighbor’s property a second time, this time killing 640 chickens, the same way.

As per local media reports, the pair had been squabbling since April 2022, when Gu cut down Zhong’s trees without his permission and latter’s wife then towed the trees away, angering Gu.

Authorities estimated that the roughly 1,100 dead chickens were worth a total of 13,840 yuan ($2,015), and a court ruled that Gu had intentionally caused “property loss” to Zhong.

Gu was sentenced to serve six months in prison with one year of probation— a sentence it said took into account the remorse he had shown.