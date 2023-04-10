Assets beyond means: Buzdar’s interim bail extended till April 24

An accountability court in Lahore granted one-time exemption from appearance to former Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Monday in a case of amassing wealth beyond his known sources of income, and extended his interim bail till April 24.

The counsel had sought exemption from hearing on the pretext that the PTI leader was suffering from coronavirus.

During the hearing, the judge reprimanded Buzdar’s associate lawyer, saying he was cheating the court.

“You are presenting the coronavirus certificate of the same hospital that your client inaugurated,” judge Sheikh Sajjad Ahmed remarked.

The court was hearing an application for inerim bail to the former chief minister.

The court expressed displeasure over Buzdar seeking exemption from appearance. “Neither the suspect is present, nor a senior lawyer. I will cancel the bail,” the judge observed.

“Coronavirus ends in 14 to 15 days,” the court said, adding there are serious allegations of corruption

The court noted that Buzdar’s Covid-19 detection certificate submited to the court was issued by the same hospital in Dera Ghazi Khan that he inaugurated himself.

The National Accountability Bureau’s investigation officer told the court Buzdar had yet to respond to its queries.

By the way, what was the need for Usman Buzdar to take interim bail at the inquiry stage? Court

Accountability Court judge Sheikh Sajjad Ahmed heard the interim bail application