Govt challenges LHC order to release Toshakhana details from 1990 to 2001

The federal government has challenged the Lahore High Court’s decision to make the details of the Toshakhana public in the LHC.

A two-member bench, headed by Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan, will hear the government’s plea today.

A single bench had ordered to make public the details of the state gifts from 1990 to 2001.

Late last month, the LHC had ordered the federal government to publicize the complete records of Toshakhana from 1990 to 2001.

During the hearing, Justice Asim Hafeez remarked that nothing can be kept hidden, no gift can be retained without payment, while instructing all records be made public.

The counsel representing the federal government expressed his intention to file an appeal against this decision. To this, the court said it was their right.

On March 12, the federal government had publicized the Toshakhana record of the last 21 years, on the orders of the high court.

The records from 2002 to 2023 were uploaded on the website of Cabinet Division.