Man who desecrated Quran in Canada faces multiple charges

A 28-year-old man is facing multiple charges after an alleged hate-motivated attack at a mosque in Markham last week.

The incident reportedly occurred on the morning of April 6 when an individual entered the Islamic Society of Markham and proceeded to tear a copy of the Quran while directing racist and Islamophobic remarks towards worshipers.

According to reports, the mosque was busier than usual due to Ramadan, and upon exiting the building, the individual tried to hit worshipers with his vehicle.

Peel police say that the suspect, Sharan Karunakaran, was arrested in Toronto on Friday and has been charged with uttering threats, assault with a weapon, and dangerous driving.

Police have expressed concerns that there may be other victims and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

The incident has been met with strong condemnation from local officials, including Trade Minister Mary Ng, who expressed her deep concern about the attack.