Sports Weekly Roundup: Bangladesh denied Ireland first Test victory

There was a lot of action for sports lovers this week, as matches were held in different sports and different countries, including Bangladesh vs Ireland Test match in Mirpur, Estoril Open Tennis tournament in Portugal and Augusta Masters Golf in USA.

Here are some of the updates from the matches which were held this week:

Bangladesh vs Ireland

Ireland faced hosts Bangladesh in the only Test match of the series and were hoping for their maiden Test win. But Bangladesh bowled them out for just 214 runs in first innings as Taijul Islam picked up five wickets.

Bangladesh’s Mushfiqur Rahim scored a century and helped his side reach 369, as they took a lead of 155 runs. In their second innings Ireland were struggling but then Lorcan Tucker scored Ireland’s first overseas century to help his side reach 292.

Bangladesh chased the 138 run target for the loss of just three wickets and won the Test match easily by seven wickets.

Estoril Open Tennis

Top seed Casper Ruud won his first ATP title of the year and 10th ATP title of his career, as he defeated Serbia’s Miomir Kecmanovic 6-2, 7-6 in the final.

The Norwegian was struggling this year and had not reached Quarterfinal of any event, but he came back in form on clay court and ended his title drought.

World No.1 Novak Djokovic has reached Monte-Carlo to play his first Masters 1000 event this year and would be hoping that he will get some benefit due to absence of 11-time champion Rafael Nadal and World No.2 Carlos Alcaraz.

Augusta Masters Golf

Golf legend Tiger Woods returned on the circuit at the Augusta Masters and thrilled the Golf fans with his shots, but unfortunately he got injured and could not complete the competition.

The Golf fans were still thrilled to see him in action and enjoyed as he showed some glimpses of his past.