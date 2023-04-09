Beware of job scams on Instagram: Woman loses millions of rupees

A woman from Delhi lost more than Rs2.9 million after applying for a job on Instagram, which turned out to be a scam. In December 2022, her husband reported the matter to the police.

The woman had seen a job advertisement on Instagram and clicked on the given link. She then filled in her details on the redirected page called “airlinejoballindia” and received a call from a man called Rahul.

The scammer asked for a “registration fee” of Rs2,603 and then convinced the victim to transfer over Rs2.9m as “gate pass fee, insurance, security money.”

When he continued to ask for more money, the woman grew suspicious and reported the incident to the police.

The accused has been arrested by the Delhi Police, and during the investigation, he admitted to having started the scam two years ago after losing his job during the Covid-19 pandemic.

How to stay safe from scams

To avoid falling prey to such scams, it is important to be cautious and thoroughly check the job listing before engaging with it.

One should apply for jobs only from authentic portals dedicated to the same, such as LinkedIn, and Indeed, etc.

If applying for a job via social media, it is important to perform a thorough check of the account offering the job and ensure its legitimacy.

A simple Google search can help identify if the company offering the job even exists. Reputed companies will never ask you to make any kind of payment for landing the job.

Hence, if someone asks for payment, it should be taken as a major red flag. Personal information like name, phone number, etc., should be entered only on credible websites.