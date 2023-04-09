Football Weekly Roundup: Ronaldo, Messi both score goals this week

Matches were played this week in most of the Football leagues in the world and superstars like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland were in action in different parts of the world.

Al Nassr vs Al Adalah

Cristiano Ronaldo’s side Al Nassr played Al Adalah in Saudi Arabia’s league on Wednesday. The Portuguese star was in supreme form, as he scored two goals and his side won the match by five goals to nil.

Al-Nassr registered 16th win out of 22 games in this season and are placed second with 52 points, only one point behind league leaders Al-Ittihad.

They could still win the league with Ronaldo in form and eight games left in the season.

PSG vs Nice

Lionel Messi also scored for Paris Saint Germain (PSG) in Ligue 1 in France, as he helped his side win against Nice by 2-0.

The Argentinian scored 14th Ligue 1 goal this season as he opened the scoring and then Sergio Ramos scored the second goal for PSG.

The 22nd win of the season for PSG meant they are at 69 points and lead by six points on top of the table.

Manchester City vs Southampton

Erling Haaland scored two more goals for Manchester City this week, as his team defeated Southampton 4-1 to stay in contention for Premier League title.

The Norwegian has scored 30 Premier League goals this season now, which means he is only 3 goals away from record of most goals in a season.

The defending champions won 21st game out of 29 matches this season and are placed second behind Arsenal with nine games left this season.

Chelsea vs Wolves

Two time Champions League winners Chelsea faced another embarrassing defeat in Premier League as their former player Frank Lampard returned as interim manager.

Frank Lampard had earlier served as manager in 2020-21 season as well, but was sacked after few months in charge.

Chelsea faced 11th defeat in their 30th game this season and are in 11th place with just 39 points, and now it looks like they will definitely finish outside top four and will miss the direct qualification spot of Champions League.