Ihsanullah hopes to follow in footsteps of Shoaib Akhtar

Pakistan Cricket Team’s fast bowler Ihsanullah revealed on Sunday that he watched Shoaib Akhtar’s fast bowling as a child and wanted to bowl as fast as him.

Ihsanullah was talking to PCB’s Youtube channel when he told that he watched Shoaib Akhtar injure the batters and similarly he bowled very fast as a child.

The speedster told that the fellow children, even older than him, were afraid of his pace and were hesitant to face him.

Ihsanullah also talked about his father, who asked him to move to some other country for employment as their financial condition was not very good, but he wanted to play cricket for Pakistan.

He added that his father supported him a lot and travelled with him to many cities as he gave trials and now he is very proud of his achievements.

Ihsanullah shocked everyone with his amazing bowling skills in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and was added to the team for Afghanistan series.

The fast bowler impressed the cricket world instantly when he picked two wickets in the first over.

Ihsanullah said that everyone wants him to bowl at pace of 160 KMH but he tells them that he is working hard and if it happens, everyone will see it.