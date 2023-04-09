Zelensky shares Iftar with Muslim soldiers

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky celebrated Iftar with Ukrainian Muslim soldiers who were observing Ramadan, stating that this would become an annual “new tradition of respect”.

Iftar is the meal eaten to break the daily fast during the holy month of Ramadan.

Zelensky addressed attendees at the dinner, including leaders of the Mejlis, the highest executive-representative body of the Crimean Tatars, and representatives of the Muslim clergy.

He expressed gratitude to the Muslim community and noted that the month of Ramadan was respected throughout Ukraine, even in combat situations on the front line.

The ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia over the annexation of Crimea was also mentioned. Since Moscow’s invasion in February 2021, Ukraine has launched multiple strikes against Russian positions in the region.

Zelensky has pledged to liberate Crimea, emphasizing that it remains part of Ukrainian society.

He also criticized Russia’s treatment of Muslims in Crimea, stating that the country’s efforts to enslave Ukraine and other European nations began with the occupation of Crimea and subsequent repressions against Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar freedom.

In Zelensky’s view, the liberation of Crimea is necessary not only for Ukraine but for the world as a whole.