Madhu Muhammadan club wins Ramazan Football tournament in Karachi

Madhu Muhammadan Gulshan Iqbal Football club won the third new Nazimabad Flood Lights Ramazan Football tournament by edging Shafiq Muhammadan Lyari club on penalty kicks.

Former Test cricketer Muhammad Sami was chief guest of the event, where both teams fought very well and played a great match.

Thousands of spectators witnessed the clash as Shafiq Muhammadan scored the first goal in 10th minute when Ali Khan gave his side the lead.

18 minutes later Madhu Muhammadan’s Shah Jahan scored to level the match 1-1.

The match was tied 2-2 after the regular time, after which Madhu Muhammadan won the penalty shootout 5-4.

Madhu Muhammadan’s Shah Jahan was awarded bike as he was declared best player of the event.

A cash prize of 2.5 lakhs whereas the runner-up team was awarded 2 lakhs. Furqan Baloch was top scorer of the event whereas Muhammad Sameer won the best goal keeper award for the tournament.