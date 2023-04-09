2023 World Cup to be played with new captains of all 10 teams

2023 World Cup will be first 50-over World Cup, in which there will be 10 new captains and none of the skippers who led their teams in 2019 World Cup, will be leading the side.

In 2019 World Cup, Pakistan’s skipper was Sarfaraz Ahmed, India were led by Virat Kohli, winning captain was Eoin Morgan, finalist skipper was Kane Williamson, West Indian captain was Jason Holder, Bangladesh were led by Mashrafe Murtaza, Australian skipper was Aaron Finch, the Proteas were led by Faf Du Plessis whereas Afghanistan and Sri Lanka’s captains were Gulbadin Naib and Dimuth Karunaratne respectively.

But now Pakistan will be led by Babar Azam with Sarfaraz Ahmed out of the team, India’s captain will be Rohit Sharma, winning captain Eoin Morgan has taken retirement, Kane Williamson got injured and will miss World Cup and other captains will not lead their sides as well.

This has never happened at World Cup before, and with only six months left, it looks like history will be made at this year’s event.