‘Lahore Da Pawa, Akhtar Lawa’ lands in Ramadan special drama ‘Heer Da Hero’

“Heer Da Hero” is a romantic comedy featuring Imran Ashraf Awan and Amar Khan as the lead stars. Comedy dramas during the month of Ramadan have become a trend these days to amuse the viewers with light hearted comedy and puns. The story of the drama is written by the very own lead Amar Khan herself, whilst playing the star as well.

The storyline of the drama is based on the old rivalry of the caste system in old Lahore. Jutts and Butts could be seen going against each other on a lighter comic offence. Viewers love to see romance in places that have a historic background such as old Lahore. Many other dramas including “Khuda aur Mohabbat 3” have been shot there as well. Other than that there have been many shots of shrines and tombs of famous Sufis in many dramas.

Romanticizing such sacred places might not be a very ideal way to shoot dramas for some but others do enjoy a traditional romantic scene in such architecture. Another reason for dramas being shot in such places is due to their architecture and calligraphy on the walls which is decades old.

Video from: Official Har Pal Geo’s YouTube channel

In “Heer Da Hero” many other stars including Usman Peerzada, Jan Rambo, Kashif Mehmood, Waseem Abbas, and renowned YouTuber Rahim pardesi can be seen alongside the leads. Heer Jutt and Hero Butt can be seen involved in numerous small tiffs, including their families as well, but Amar Khan has written the story with much precision and in an interview she said that she made sure that the character of hero she wrote wasn’t involved in any kind of violence for the sake of peace keeping.

Recently in a trailer it was revealed that the viral sensation “Akhtar Lawa” who went famous for his dialogue, “Lahore da pawa, Akhtar Lawa.” Countless memes were all over the internet a few months back about him. The drama featured the character as an influential person who was brought to their streets by the lead star Hero Butt. Akhtar Lawa can be seen doing his iconic step while repeating his mentioned dialogue. It was a very smart idea to add up to the comedy of the drama by adding what netizens love to see. The internet star also made a little speech in the favour of Imran Ashraf’s character in the drama leaving the audience stunned.