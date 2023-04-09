Zaman Khan reveals he fellows Lasith Malinga

Pakistan Cricket Team’s bowler Zaman Khan revealed that he follows Lasith Malinga’s videos and tries to learn from him, which helped him a lot, as he also has round arm action like the Sri Lankan legend.

Zaman Khan was talking to media reporters when he said that he faced many difficulties when he first joined Lahore Qalandars, but Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf helped him a lot.

The fast bowler said that even though they lost the series to Afghanistan unfortunately but all the rookie players gave their best.

Zaman Khan added that there is more confidence in new players if senior players are also part of the team.

He also disclosed that he admired Shahid Afridi and Shoaib Akhtar in childhood and after watching them he also wanted to represent Pakistan.

Zaman Khan said that he worked a lot to play International cricket and believes he will succeed because his parents are also praying for him all the time.

He has become famous as last over specialist, as he won many games for Lahore Qalandars in last over of PSL, including the final against Multan Sultans.