Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ enters top 100 most streamed albums on Spotify

Taylor Swift’s album Midnights has achieved yet another milestone as it now ranks among the 100 most streamed albums in Spotify history. The album was released towards the end of 2022 and quickly gained popularity among fans worldwide.

The achievement comes after Taylor previously broke the Spotify record for the most streamed album in a single day, surpassing Ed Sheeran’s Divide in just a few hours.

“Midnights” was also responsible for Taylor Swift breaking several other records in the music industry. She became the first-ever artist to occupy all top ten spots of the Billboard Hot 100 simultaneously, a record previously held by the iconic band The Beatles and Michael Jackson. The album’s success is a testament to the singer’s ability to consistently produce music that resonates with her fans.

Currently, Taylor Swift is in the midst of her long-awaited Eras tour, where she is performing songs from all of her albums and delving into each album’s concept. Fans have been eagerly anticipating the tour, which had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and it has not disappointed. The show features intricate stage designs and stunning visuals that bring each album’s theme to life.

With her latest achievement, Taylor Swift has cemented her place in music history as one of the most successful and influential artists of all time. Her ability to connect with fans through her music has earned her a dedicated following and numerous accolades. It is clear that her talent and impact on the music industry will continue to grow in the years to come.