Leaked iPhone 15 Pro Max renders show larger camera bump, solid-state buttons

New renders of the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max suggest that it will have a slightly larger rear camera bump compared to the previous model, as well as solid-state buttons.

The renders were created by an accessory producer using a CAD drawing leak and were shared on Twitter by a user named “ShrimpApplePro”.

The camera bump is said to measure 3.78mm, which is about 5% larger than the iPhone 14 Pro Max’s version. However, some leaks from February suggested that the bump could be thinner.

The camera ring diameters are listed as 16.2mm, with a 13mm camera lens also included. The size of the lens is said to be similar to that of the 2022 model.

The rear flash diameter is smaller than the 2022 version at 6.7mm, while the microphone diameter is down from 1.15mm to 0.75mm.

The Dynamic Island, which is a feature that allows the camera to move slightly for better stabilization, is reportedly the same size as in previous models.

In addition to the camera bump, the leaker also noted the inclusion of “weird objects” on top of the solid-state volume buttons.

These are thought to be conductive padding that will enable full gestures or action sensitivity when fused to phone cases.

The same padding is said to be included in the iPhone 15 and Plus models, indicating that solid-state buttons may be present across the entire range.

It is important to note that while CAD drawings from accessory makers can sometimes be accurate, they often rely on leaks and rumors and may not necessarily reflect official data sourced from Apple or the supply chain.