Bette Midler to join Lionel Richie and Take That for King Charles coronation concert

Fans of Bette Midler, Lionel Richie, and Take That can rejoice as the three music legends are set to perform at King Charles coronation at Windsor Castle next month. According to reports, the three-day event will include a star-studded concert, nationwide “big lunch,” volunteering initiatives, and the traditional ceremony and royal processions.

The coronation weekend will commence on Saturday, May 6, with King Charles’ formal crowning at London´s Westminster Abbey in a tradition that dates back over 900 years.

The main event, a televised music concert staged at Windsor Castle on May 7, is set to feature “global music icons and contemporary stars” per Buckingham Palace, and Bette Midler, 77, is rumored to be joining the lineup.

A source revealed to The Sun, “Although booking performers hasn’t been easy, due to busy schedules and the last minute nature of the gig, bosses are quietly confident that a very special event is coming together. Landing a Hollywood star like Bette is a real coup, and she will add real old-school glamour to the line-up.” Lionel Richie and Take That are also expected to take the stage alongside Midler, though the full lineup is yet to be confirmed.

The upcoming coronation and music concert are highly anticipated events, as the UK gears up to celebrate the ascension of King Charles to the throne. Although there have been reports of scheduling conflicts, music lovers can expect a spectacular show from some of the industry’s most iconic performers. As excitement builds for the coronation weekend, it’s clear that the entertainment lineup will not disappoint.