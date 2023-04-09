Ed Sheeran takes break from world tour to support wife at hockey match

Ed Sheeran showed his support for his wife, Cherry Seaborn-Sheeran, as he attended her hockey match in Norfolk.

The singer, who is currently on a break from his global tour, was spotted on the sidelines cheering on his wife as she played with her squad in a home game.

Wearing a long black coat and a green hat, Ed looked like any other supportive spouse as he took time off from his busy schedule to be with his wife. The 32-year-old musician had just finished performing in Dublin on Friday and Paris on Sunday before attending the match.

Ed and Cherry have been through some tough times recently, with Cherry being diagnosed with a tumor while pregnant with their youngest daughter, Jupiter. The tumor couldn’t be treated until after the birth in May 2022. Meanwhile, Ed also suffered the loss of his best friend, Jamal Edwards, who passed away in February 2022 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

In a recent interview, Ed opened up about the traumatic events and how they brought him and Cherry closer together, resulting in an “unbreakable bond.” Writing songs has been his therapy during this time, as it helps him make sense of his feelings. Ed revealed that he wrote without any thought of what the songs would be, but rather whatever tumbled out.

Ed and Cherry tied the knot in 2018, and their relationship has only grown stronger with each passing year. It’s heartwarming to see the couple supporting each other through thick and thin and setting a great example for others.