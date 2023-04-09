Super Mario Bros. movie smashes box office with $368 million globally

The highly anticipated animated film, Super Mario Bros., has taken over the box office with its smashing opening projections. The Universal and Illumination film, featuring Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach and Jack Black as Bowser, has already earned $137 million in domestic ticket sales, according to Variety.

Released on Wednesday, the Super Mario Bros. movie is still on track to make a $195 million opening in North America over the Easter weekend. This figure is significantly more than the $150 million projections that were being reported earlier in the week.

What’s more, the Super Mario Bros. is now expected to make a $368 million global debut, which will make it the biggest ever opening for an animated film, though with a huge limitation. The current record holder, 2019’s “Frozen II,” earned $358 million over a traditional three-day window.

Variety chief film critic Owen Gleiberman called the film “a serious blast with a spark of enchantment — that je ne sais quoi fusion of speed and trickery, magic and sophistication, and sheer play that… well, you feel it when you see it.”

Fans of the Super Mario Bros. franchise have been eagerly awaiting the movie’s release since it was announced in 2018. With its impressive box office success, it seems the film has not disappointed. Whether you’re a longtime fan or a newcomer to the franchise, Super Mario Bros. promises to be an entertaining and exciting adventure for all ages.