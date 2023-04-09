Zendaya admits to struggles understanding Tom Holland’s accent

Zendaya has given fans a glimpse into her seven-year relationship with boyfriend Tom Holland, revealing that she still struggles to understand his British accent and South London rhyming slang.

In an exclusive interview, “the Dune” actor shared her confusion over the use of phrases such as “apples and pears” for stairs, despite Holland repeatedly explaining them to her.

“I love the British accent, but as much as Tom tries to explain it to me, I will never understand rhyming slang,” Zendaya said. “Like I understand the concept — but what do apples and pears have to do with stairs?”

Despite her difficulties with the language, Zendaya praised her boyfriend for introducing her to new phrases and words. The pair, who first met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016, recently enjoyed a historical date in London, visiting King Henry VIII’s Hampton Court Palace.

Fans were left stunned by the revelation, with many taking to social media to express their surprise at the couple’s relationship struggles. However, many also commended the actor for her honesty and willingness to share such intimate details about her relationship. The couple has been notoriously private about their personal lives, but this rare insight into their dynamic has left fans wanting more.