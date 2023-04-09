Security forces eliminate four terrorists in Waziristan, Balochistan

An encounter between troops and terrorists resulted in the death of one militant in North Waziristan District and another in South Waziristan District. However, the exchange of fire also led to the martyrdom of Naik Fazal Janan, who fought bravely in the line of duty.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) released a statement about the successful operations, highlighting the recovery of weapons and ammunition from the terrorists.

According to a press release by ISPR, there were two separate firefights between troops and terrorists on April 8, 2023.

The first exchange took place in the general area of Razmak in North Waziristan District.

The troops were able to effectively engage the terrorists’ location and as a result, one terrorist was killed. The troops also recovered weapons and ammunition from the killed terrorist.

The second encounter occurred in the general area of Karama in South Waziristan District. Once again, the Pakistani troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and killed one terrorist.

However, during the intense exchange of fire, Naik Fazal Janan, a 32-year-old soldier from District Hangu, fought gallantly and embraced martyrdom.

Following these encounters, the area is being sanitized to eliminate any other terrorists who may be present in the region.

The press release also stated that security forces remain determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism, and that such sacrifices of brave soldiers only further strengthen their resolve.

Balochistan IBO

In the desolate region of Mach, west of Sibi, an intelligence-based sanitization operation was initiated to intercept the terrorists.

Multiple ambushes were laid along routes frequented by the group, and after two days of surveillance, they were finally caught.

A party of three terrorists was spotted moving towards their hideout. As they were blocked, they opened fire on the security forces.

The exchange of fire was intense, but two of the terrorists were neutralized.

The remaining terrorist was apprehended, and a cache of arms and ammunition was found.